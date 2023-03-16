The tradition dates back to 1829 and the men's race has been running annually since 1856.

The Boat Race is one of the most quintessentially British sporting occasions of the year, and rowers from Oxford and Cambridge Universities will compete for the hallowed title in 2023's annual race.

The teams are remarkably close in the overall standings given the long, esteemed history of the event, with just four victories separating them in the men's event.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up when The Boat Race will go ahead.

When is The Boat Race 2023?

The event takes place on Sunday 26th March 2023.

This year marks 194 years since the inaugural showdown between these historic rivals.

What time is The Boat Race 2023?

Each race will last around the 20-minute mark, beginning at approximately the following times:

The 77th Women's Boat Race: 4pm

The 168th Men's Boat Race: 5pm

How to watch The Boat Race 2023 on TV and live stream

The whole event will be broadcast live on BBC One with coverage starting at 3:30pm and will run until 5:45pm.

You will also be able to live stream the races via the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and the official Boat Race YouTube channel.

Where is The Boat Race this year?

The Boat Race, which first took place back in 1829, will be held on the traditional stretch of the River Thames between Putney and Mortlake in London in 2023.

In 2021, the event was held behind closed doors due to safety concerns surrounding Hammersmith Bridge, and the race was moved to River Great Ouse in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

It was only the second time Ely had ever hosted the event, the first time coming during an unofficial duel between the sides during the second World War.

The event is timed so that the race coincides with the fastest possible current.

What colours are Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race?

Oxford traditionally wear dark blue outfits, while Cambridge rowers will don light blue.

How many times have Oxford and Cambridge won the Boat Race?

Oxford University Boat Club have won the coveted title 81 times but their Cambridge counterparts have edged in front with a total of 85 wins.

The Oxford University Women's Boat Club has won just 30 times, in contrast to Cambridge's 46 wins, since the Women's race was first introduced back in 1927.

Who won The Boat Race last year in 2022?

Oxford stormed to victory in the 2022 Men's Boat Race, while Cambridge snatched glory in the Women's Boat Race.

The Oxford men ended a run of three straight Cambridge victories, though Cambridge's women are aiming to make it six consecutive victories in 2023.

