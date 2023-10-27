The Belarusian star leapfrogged Iga Świątek into first place during 2023, and while there are no extra points on offer here, a symbolic title would establish her place as the woman to beat on tour.

Coco Gauff has enjoyed a remarkable season so far, with her maiden Grand Slam title arriving in the form of the US Open on home soil. She will hope to put the cherry on a quite remarkable cake and finish the season in style.

Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur are among the line-up of contenders in a tournament that could truly be won by any of the women in attendance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the WTA Finals 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the WTA Finals 2023?

The tournament begins on Sunday 29th October 2023 with the start of the round robin matches, and runs until the final on Sunday 5th November 2023.

How to watch and live stream WTA Finals 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

WTA Finals 2023 schedule

Round robin (2 singles, 2 doubles each day): Sunday 29th October – Friday 3rd November

Sunday 29th October – Friday 3rd November Semi-finals: Saturday 4th November

Saturday 4th November Final: Sunday 5th November

