The Wimbledon queue is a tradition as iconic as strawberries and cream, and it's a true test of patience and dedication. After all, where else would you find people queuing up for hours just for the chance to see a tennis match? They say the British love a good queue, and Wimbledon is the perfect place to put that to the test!

If you're planning to join the ranks of those waiting in line, wondering how long it’ll take to enter the grounds, RadioTimes.com has got you covered. Read on for everything you need to know about queuing for Wimbledon 2024.

How long will the queue be for Wimbledon? Peak times for waiting

It’s impossible to say how long it will take to queue to enter Wimbledon, but fans can expect to be queuing for hours to enter the grounds.

Last year’s first week queue was hit with massive delays, with over 532,651 fans attending the championships in 2023 according to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) - the highest attendance in tournament history.

Simply put, the earlier you arrive, the better chance you have of securing a spot that day.

Many tennis fans join the queue the previous day and camp in line overnight to secure a spot when the grounds open the next morning, meaning those who enter the line in the morning often have to wait well into the afternoon to reach the front of the line.

However, if you’re happy to miss the big matches that normally kick off around midday, the other option is to turn up later in the afternoon.

You can join the queue after 5pm for later entry, at which point the queue should be moving much faster.

In 2023, the AELTC confirmed that the queue on Day 3 was bigger in comparison with Day 2, warning there were more than 8,000 people in the queue by 8:30am.

Organisers warned Tennis fans on Twitter that newcomers would probably have to wait “several hours” for entry and that the grounds are set to be at capacity.

