Centre Court ticket holders are in for a treat this afternoon, as world number one Novak Djokovic and seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer bid for a place in the third round. The latter will face an unusual challenge in world number 775 – and British qualifier – Marcus Willis, a surprise addition to the second round draw after beating Ricardas Berankis (ranked 54th) in straight sets. The crowd will no doubt make their voices heard in support of the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, No.1 Court will see Johanna Konta finish up her first round match, already up a set and 2-1, with fellow Brits Daniel Evans and Heather Watson also in action.