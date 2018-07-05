But when it comes to Wimbledon, Edmund will be looking to go deep in the tournament for the first time and solidify his position as Andy Murray's successor, though Murray himself – plus Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – will likely have something to say about it.

When is Kyle Edmund playing his second round match at Wimbledon?

Edmund is seeded 21st and plays in the bottom half of the draw. His opening match was against Australian qualifier Alex Bolt who he beat 6-2 6-3 7-5 to book his place in the second round. Next, he will take on American Bradley Klahn, also a qualifier, in a bid to progress to round three and a likely clash with number 12 seed Novak Djokovic. The match will take place on Thursday 5th July.