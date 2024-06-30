Having triumphed at the recent French Open, all eyes will be on 21-year-old Alcaraz to see how he fares against Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal.

Having arguably injected a bit of a new lease of life into men's tennis, Alcaraz is one of this year's favourites for the coveted Wimbledon title, but of course, many will also be waiting to see what Andy Murray has in store.

While Murray isn't playing on the first day of the tournament, it's set to be Murray's final Wimbledon, but it's yet to be revealed whether the British tennis player will be able to take part seeing as it's been only a week since he underwent back surgery.

Elsewhere on the first day, current world number one Jannik Sinner will be facing off against Yannick Hanfmann while the likes of Naomi Osaka and British wildcard Charles Broom will also be taking to the courts for what will likely be some exciting matches.

Fans across the globe will be excited to tune in for The Championships from the outset with plenty of thrills and spills expected in the early rounds.

The opening week will see plenty of big names spread across all the courts before convening on the show courts later in the tournament should they advance.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Wimbledon 2024 order of play for today.

Wimbledon order of play today – Monday 1st July

All UK time. Singles matches. Times approximate, subject to change.

Monday 1st July

Centre Court

From 1:30pm

[3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Mark Lajal (EST)

[22] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs [2] Coco Gauff (USA)

No.1 Court

From 1pm

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev

Emina Bektas (USA) vs [3] Aryna Sabalenka

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

No.2 Court

From 11am

[10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Charles Broom (GBR)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Diane Parry (FRA)

[16] Victoria Azarenka vs Sloane Stephens (USA)

No.3 Court

From 11am

Alex Bolt (AUS) vs [8] Casper Ruud (NOR)

[7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Martina Trevisan (ITA) vs [12] Madison Keys (USA)

[12] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Court 12

From 11am

McCartney Kessler (USA) vs [9] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs Liam Broady (GBR)

Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) vs [24] Mirra Andreeva

Court 18

From 11am

Greet Minnen (BEL) vs Heather Watson (GBR)

Gael Monfils (FRA) vs [22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

[8] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) vs Lulu Sun (NZL)

Mattia Bellucci (ITA) vs [14] Ben Shelton (USA)

Court 4

From 11am

[28] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

[18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)

Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs Arthur Cazaux (FRA)

Sara Errani (ITA) vs [26] Linda Noskova (CZE)

Court 5

From 11am

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

[32] Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) vs Maxime Janvier (FRA)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) vs Yafan Wang (CHN)

[31] Mariano Navone (ARG) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Court 6

From 11am

Cristian Garin (CHI) vs Juncheng Shang (CHN)

Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Xiyu Wang (CHN)

Court 7

From 11am

Borna Coric (CRO) vs Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA)

Arantxa Rus (NED) vs Yue Yuan (CHN)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Court 8

From 11am

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Nao Hibino (JPN) vs Elise Mertens (BEL)

Eva Lys (GER) vs Clara Burel (FRA)

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Maximilian Marterer (GER)

Court 9

From 11am

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs Lin Zhu (CHN)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs Anca Todoni (ROU)

Lloyd Harris (RSA) vs Alex Michelsen (USA)

Otto Virtanen (FIN) vs Max Purcell (AUS)

Court 10

From 11am

Pavel Kotov vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Daria Saville (AUS) vs Peyton Stearns (USA)

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) vs Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)

Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Court 14

From 11am

[19] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

[14] Daria Kasatkina vs Shuai Zhang (CHN)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) vs Diana Shnaider

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) vs [27] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Court 15

From 11am

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs [29] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs [16] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

[29] Sorana Cirstea (ROU) vs Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Court 16

From 11am

Dominik Koepfer (GER) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs Arthur Fery (GBR)

Tamara Korpatsch (GER) vs Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

Not before 5:30pm

Qiang Wang (CHN) vs [19] Emma Navarro (USA)

Court 17

From 11am

Taylor Townsend (USA) vs [25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

[18] Sebastian Baez (ARG) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Not before 5:30pm

Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Wimbledon 2024 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 1st – Tuesday 2nd July

Second round: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th July

Third round: Friday 5th – Saturday 6th July

Fourth round: Sunday 7th – Monday 8th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 9th – Wednesday 10th July

Semi-finals: Friday 12th July

Final: Sunday 14th July

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 1st – Tuesday 2nd July

Second round: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th July

Third round: Friday 5th – Saturday 6th July

Fourth round: Sunday 7th – Monday 8th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 9th – Wednesday 10th July

Semi-finals: Thursday 11th July

Final: Saturday 13th July

