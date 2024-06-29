Wimbledon 2024 radio coverage: Listen to the Championships tennis live and online
Your definitive guide to listening to Wimbledon live on the radio this summer.
Live sport and radio. There are few greater combinations.
Whether you're out and about, driving or in the office, radio coverage of Wimbledon can help you stay abreast of all the latest drama without the need for a screen.
You can expect another hotly anticipated tournament to come in 2024, with a cluster of elite men, including reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, set to duel for glory.
- Best men's tennis players 2024 | Best women's tennis players 2024
- Best men's tennis players of all time | Best women's tennis players of all time
Women's world No. 1 Iga Świątek is inevitably favoured to go long but, as with any live sport, anything could happen.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for listening to Wimbledon live on the radio this summer.
Wimbledon 2024 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of matches throughout Wimbledon 2024 across its radio platforms.
Coverage will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to Wimbledon 2024 online
Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Wimbledon 2024 radio schedule
All UK time. All radio broadcasts available on BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website.
Monday 1st July
- 1pm-4pm (Radio 5 Live)
- 4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Sports Extra)
Tuesday 2nd July
- 1pm-4pm (Radio 5 Live)
- 4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Sports Extra)
Wednesday 3rd July
- 1pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Thursday 4th July
- 1pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Friday 5th July
- 4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Sports Extra)
Saturday 6th July
- 12pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Sunday 7th July
- 12pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Monday 8th July
- 4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Tuesday 9th July
- 4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Wednesday 10th July
- 4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Thursday 11th July
- 4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Friday 12th July
- 4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
Saturday 13th July
- 12pm-6pm (Radio 5 Live)
Sunday 14th July
- 12pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)
