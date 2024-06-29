You can expect another hotly anticipated tournament to come in 2024, with a cluster of elite men, including reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, set to duel for glory.

Women's world No. 1 Iga Świątek is inevitably favoured to go long but, as with any live sport, anything could happen.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for listening to Wimbledon live on the radio this summer.

Wimbledon 2024 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of matches throughout Wimbledon 2024 across its radio platforms.

Coverage will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to Wimbledon 2024 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Wimbledon 2024 radio schedule

All UK time. All radio broadcasts available on BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website.

Monday 1st July

1pm-4pm (Radio 5 Live)

4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Sports Extra)

Tuesday 2nd July

1pm-4pm (Radio 5 Live)

4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Sports Extra)

Wednesday 3rd July

1pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Thursday 4th July

1pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Friday 5th July

4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Sports Extra)

Saturday 6th July

12pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Sunday 7th July

12pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Monday 8th July

4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Tuesday 9th July

4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Wednesday 10th July

4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Thursday 11th July

4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Friday 12th July

4pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

Saturday 13th July

12pm-6pm (Radio 5 Live)

Sunday 14th July

12pm-10pm (Radio 5 Live)

