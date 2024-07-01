Djokovic has experienced a mixed bag of results on the ATP Tour so far this season. He has lost his place at the top of the rankings to Jannik Sinner, while reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz continues to breath down his neck.

Djokovic was touch-and-go to feature in the tournament after retiring from the French Open with a knee issue.

He underwent a surgery before making a remarkable recovery in time to make the draw at Wimbledon.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Novak Djokovic's next match at Wimbledon 2024.

What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon 2024?

Novak Djokovic's next match is against Vit Kopriva in the first round of Wimbledon.

They will face each other on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at approximately TBC UK time.

Novak Djokovic results at Wimbledon 2024

Approximate time. Subject to change.

First round – Tuesday 2nd July

[2] Novak Djokovic v Vit Kopriva

