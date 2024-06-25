Her drop means she has missed out on a number of big tournaments, and must rely on wildcards or qualifying tournaments to make the majors.

Raducanu was denied a wildcard to the French Open in June and subsequently made the decision to sit out of the tournament.

But will she feature at Wimbledon this summer?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Emma Raducanu's participation at Wimbledon 2024.

Is Emma Raducanu playing at Wimbledon this year?

At the time of writing, Emma Raducanu will play at Wimbledon.

She has been handed a wildcard place at SW19, and will line up in the women's main draw from 1st July.

Raducanu made it to the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open earlier in the month. She was defeated by British No. 1 Katie Boulter in the final four.

Speaking after the tournament, she said: "I feel really good. After the match I went and did intervals, I feel strong.

"I feel like I could play tomorrow. I am just shaking off a bit of a bug and a cold, but physically I am fine.

"I just feel fit, I feel strong. I didn’t pick up any niggles. Even at the start of this year, just gaining that match fitness and being able to [train] day after day, it’s a good position for me to be in.

"Feeling a little fatigued but being in the latter stages of a tournament. There’s no point being super fresh if you're out first round every week.

"I have come a long way. I physically feel really good. That block has just allowed me to do more work, more fitness.

"I am starting to trust my body a lot more. I wouldn’t say I am the finished product at all, but I am getting there."

Emma Raducanu ranking

Emma Raducanu is ranked No. 165 in the WTA Rankings.

She reached a peak of No. 10 in the world following her remarkable US Open 2021 victory, but has failed to back up her promise with consistent form.

Raducanu has endured a range of fitness and injury issues and has been absent from a host of major competitions, including the French Open in June.

She will be determined to put on a show at Wimbledon to clamber back up the rankings, closer to the top 100.

