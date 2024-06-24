Of course, there are always dark horses and wildcards among the unseeded players ready to cause havoc for seeded stars in the early rounds.

Fans will be excited to plot the route to glory for their favourite players in the men's and women's singles events.

There's also plenty of British interest in the draw, with new men's No. 1 Jack Draper and women's No. 1 Katie Boulter each set to land seeded spots in the draw.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon 2024 draw.

When is the Wimbledon draw 2024?

The Wimbledon 2024 draw will be held on Friday 28th June 2024.

There is always plenty of build-up prior to the Championships, and the draw injects fresh talking points as players discover their routes to glory.

What time is the Wimbledon draw 2024?

The Wimbledon men's and women's singles draws is expected to take place from 10am.

Once the draw is made, we'll publish the most notable matches featuring seeded and British players, as well as a possible route to the final for several top players and projected matches to come.

How to watch Wimbledon draw 2024

You can tune in to watch the Wimbledon 2024 draw take place live on its official website.

Fans will be able to see the whole draw for each tournament unfold in real time, with some inevitably tough first-round clashes to be set up between the current elite and former seeded stars.

