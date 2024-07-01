Since then, Alcaraz has not been allowed to dominate the rankings thanks to the presence of Jannik Sinner, but he remains a major threat in The Championships to come.

Alcaraz returns as a household name after hoisting the trophy high in 2023.

He was a blossoming star last summer, but has entered full bloom with three different Grand Slam titles in the last three consecutive years.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Carlos Alcaraz's next match at Wimbledon 2024.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Wimbledon 2024?

Carlos Alcaraz's next match is against Mark Lajal in the first round of Wimbledon.

They will face each other on Monday 1st July 2024 at approximately 1:30pm UK time.

Carlos Alcaraz results at Wimbledon 2024

Approximate time. Subject to change.

First round – Monday 1st July

[3] Carlos Alcaraz v Mark Lajal

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.