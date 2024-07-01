When is Carlos Alcaraz's next match at Wimbledon 2024?
Your guide to when Carlos Alcaraz plays next at Wimbledon 2024.
Carlos Alcaraz returns to Wimbledon as reigning champion, the most recent Grand Slam champion and a hot contender to do it all again at SW19.
Alcaraz toppled Novak Djokovic during an enthralling final at SW19 last year to reserve his place at the very top table of men's tennis.
Since then, Alcaraz has not been allowed to dominate the rankings thanks to the presence of Jannik Sinner, but he remains a major threat in The Championships to come.
Alcaraz returns as a household name after hoisting the trophy high in 2023.
He was a blossoming star last summer, but has entered full bloom with three different Grand Slam titles in the last three consecutive years.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Carlos Alcaraz's next match at Wimbledon 2024.
What time is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Wimbledon 2024?
Carlos Alcaraz's next match is against Mark Lajal in the first round of Wimbledon.
They will face each other on Monday 1st July 2024 at approximately 1:30pm UK time.
Carlos Alcaraz results at Wimbledon 2024
Approximate time. Subject to change.
First round – Monday 1st July
[3] Carlos Alcaraz v Mark Lajal
