Andy Murray will head to the Championships one final time in a bid to light up Centre Court in a way only Andy Murray can.

British men's No. 1 Jack Draper and women's No. 1 Katie Boulter have both earned seeded places in the main draw following successful starts to 2024.

More than 30 British singles players will feature, either in qualifying or the main draw - but crucially, how many will be left after the opening couple of rounds?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of British players' progress at Wimbledon 2024.

Which British players are still in Wimbledon 2024?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approximate, subject to change.

Amarni Banks (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Amelia Rajecki (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Andy Murray (Unseeded) – Plays in Round 1

Anton Matusevich (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Arthur Fery (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Billy Harris (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Cameron Norrie (Unseeded) – Plays in Round 1

Charles Broom (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Dan Evans (Unseeded) – Plays in Round 1

Emily Appleton (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Emma Raducanu (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Felix Gill (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Fran Jones (WC) – Plays in Round 1

George Loffhagen (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Hannah Klugman (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Harriet Dart (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Heather Watson (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Henry Searle (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Jack Draper (No. 28 seed) – Plays in Round 1

Jack Pinnington Jones (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Jacob Fearnley (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Jan Choinski (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Jay Clarke (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Katie Boulter (No. 32 seed) – Plays in Round 1

Katy Dunne (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Liam Broady (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Lily Miyazaki (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Mika Stojsavljevic (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Mimi Xu (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Paul Jubb (WC) – Plays in Round 1

Oliver Crawford (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Ryan Peniston (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

– Eliminated in qualifying Sonay Kartal (Qualifier) – Plays in Round 1

Stuart Parker (Qualifier) – Eliminated in qualifying

