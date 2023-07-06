The Scottish star has been in brilliant form leading up to Wimbledon and his fitness levels are as high as they have been since his problems started, offering hope to British fans.

Murray entered the tournament with a world ranking of No.40, just outside of the seeded positions due to several withdrawals above him.

Fans cannot expect their man to go all the way for a third time at SW19, but his vast experience on grass and superb build-up to Wimbledon does present him with a chance to go long.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Andy Murray's next match at Wimbledon 2023.

What time is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon 2023?

Andy Murray's next match is against Stefanos Tsitsipas [5] in the second round of Wimbledon.

They will face each other on Thursday 6th July 2023 at approximately 6:30pm UK time.

Andy Murray results at Wimbledon 2023

Approximate time. Subject to change.

Second round – Thursday 6th July

Andy Murray v Stefanos Tsitsipas [5] (from 5:45pm UK time)

First round – Tuesday 4th July

Andy Murray 6-3 6-0 6-1 Ryan Peniston

