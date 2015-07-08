Whether he's in the studio with Sue Barker or musing on David Beckham's "fantastic hair" in the Radio 5 commentary box, Roddick has spent the day making an impact. His knowledge aided by his easy delivery (he's honed his craft with a regular slot on Fox Sports in the States) compliments the likes of John McEnroe, Tim Henman and John Lloyd – a timely win for the BBC in the wake of their much-maligned highlights revamp Wimbledon 2Day.

It wouldn't be the first time a straight-talking American has won over UK audiences – John McEnroe is a firm favourite on the Beeb during Wimbledon fortnight – but Roddick already has the audience in the palm of his hand. A hit on Twitter this afternoon, he trended as he joined Aussie champions Rod Laver and Pat Cash on the airwaves...

If the press room isn't listening to Laver and Roddick together on @bbc5live it's tuned to the wrong channel. #Hint — Jonathan Overend (@jsoverend) July 8, 2015

And did his bit to entertain us during Murray's two rain delays:

#Wimbledon2015 - take as many rain breaks as you want, if it means more Andy Roddick. He's great. — Flumpmistress (@flumpmistress) July 8, 2015

Welcome back, Andy Roddick. After three times of asking, it looks like you've finally won Wimbledon.