Wimbledon 2Day – and what a terrible, terrible title – is exhausting. All of that swooping camera work (from the left! From the right! From directly above!), with a bit of a match here, and a bit of a match there, then some expert commentary from the admittedly smashing John McEnroe (who seems understandably nonplussed by his surroundings) and the excellent Lindsay Davenport.

Doubtless this is someone’s idea of how to make Wimbledon less stuffy and more relevant and happening. But it’s a dreadful mistake, particularly when you think of the viewers like me who despise sport generally but will eagerly dip into a bit of Wimbledon because it always seems so genteel and civilised.

Happily, there’s still plenty of time to put it right. So go on BBC2, get everyone a chair, roll up the pretend grass, shut the fake bar and let’s all act like adults again.

Alison Graham is TV editor of Radio Times

