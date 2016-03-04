New year, new Dad, same old challenge for Andy Murray as he leads Great Britain's defence of the Davis Cup in their first round tie against Japan in Birmingham.

Murray will begin the tie this Friday 4th March at 1pm against Japan's Taro Daniel, with play scheduled to continue through to Sunday.

Davis Cup tennis: Great Britain v Japan TV schedule

Friday singles Andy Murray v Taro Daniel – 1pm BBC2
Dan Evans v Kei Nishikori – coverage continues live on BBC2 following previous match

Saturday doubles Andy Murray & Dominic Inglot v Yoshihito Nishioka & Yasutaka Uchiyama – 2pm BBC1

Sunday singles Andy Murray v Kei Nishikori – 1pm BBC2
Dan Evans v Taro Daniel – coverage continues live on BBC2 following previous match

