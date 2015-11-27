Friday 27th November (singles): BBC2 from 12:15pm, Eurosport 2 from 11:45am

Saturday 28th November (doubles): BBC1 from 2:05pm, Eurosport 2 from 1:45pm

Sunday 29th November (singles): BBC2 from 11:50am, Eurosport 2 from 11:45am

What's the format?

The Davis Cup is played over three days, and features five matches (known as 'rubbers'). The first team to win three 'rubbers' wins the tournament.

On Friday there are two singles matches, followed by a doubles match on Saturday and another two singles on Sunday. All the matches are best of five sets.

The Davis Cup is basically the World Cup of tennis, the sport's only major team tournament. This three-day final is the result of months of rounds and thousands of miles of travelling. Britain has not won since 1936 and last appeared in the final in 1978.

Who is playing?

It's Great Britain versus Belgium in the Davis Cup final. Andy and Jamie Murray are teaming up for the doubles for Britain, while Davis Cup debutant Kyle Edmund is also selected to play singles. The team captain is coach Leon Smith.

Belgium's team features world number 16 David Goffin, Ruben Bemelmans, and doubles pair Kimmer Coppejans and Steve Darcis. Their team captain is Johan Van Herck.

When is Andy Murray playing?

Andy will play the second singles match on Friday against Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans. He and brother Jamie Murray will then play doubles on Saturday, before Andy plays a final singles match on Sunday.

Day one (Friday singles)

David Goffin v Kyle Edmunds

Ruben Bemelmans v Andy Murray

Day two (Saturday doubles)

Kimmer Coppejans and Steve Darcis v Andy Murray and Jamie Murray

Day three (Sunday singles)

David Goffin v Andy Murray

Ruben Bemelmans v Kyle Edmunds

Where is the Davis Cup final taking place?

In Ghent, Belgium. The tournament is never played at a neutral venue. The way it works is that nations alternate home advantage. The last time GB played Belgium (in 2012), they were at home. Now, they have to play away.

The home team also gets to choose the venue and court surface. Belgium picked clay, supposedly Andy Murray's weakest surface.

Who is going to win?

"I would say the odds are about 80-20 in our favour," says former Britain Davis Cup winner John Lloyd. "We have a chance to win every rubber; Belgium don’t. For me, it would be an absolute shock if we don’t win the Davis Cup."

He adds that the doubles match on Saturday will be "the pivotal match".

"Whoever wins that will win the Davis Cup. Murray is the class player left in the field, and it’s a banker that he’s going to win both singles matches. It then just comes down to winning the doubles."