Daniil Medvedev looks set to lead the pack in the Washington Open – staged in D.C., not Washington state – with an American-dominated pack of stars to compete for the title. Reigning champion Nick Kyrgios is back for more after a disappointing 2023 so far.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Wimbledon sensation Christopher Eubanks are among the seeded homegrown heroes in the men's tournament, while the women's tournament will boast four of the top 10 players in the world.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the two main draws for US crowds in Washington. They are joined by a host of stars including Caroline Garcia, Maria Sakkari and Daria Kasatkina.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Washington Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 31st July 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 6th August 2023.

How to watch and live stream Washington Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Washington Open 2023 schedule

ATP 500 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 29th – Sunday 30th July

Round of 32: Monday 31st July – Tuesday 1st August

Round of 16: Wednesday 2nd – Thursday 3rd August

Quarter-finals: Friday 4th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 5th August

Final: Sunday 6th August

WTA 500 (Women's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 29th – Sunday 30th July

Round of 32: Monday 31st July – Tuesday 1st August

Round of 16: Wednesday 2nd – Thursday 3rd August

Quarter-finals: Friday 4th August

Semi-finals: Saturday 5th August

Final: Sunday 6th August

Where is the Washington Open 2023 held?

The Washington Open is held at the William HG FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington DC, United States.

Its show court can hold up to 7,500 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

