British No.1 Boulter was part of the team that toppled host nation Australia in 2024, and is set to face Olivia Gadecki in the group stages, while Jack Draper goes up against De Minaur.

Fans will be delighted to see ATP Tour and WTA Tour stars back on the circuit as they build up match fitness ahead of the Australian Open.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the United Cup 2025 tennis tournament.

When is the United Cup 2025?

The tournament starts on Friday 27th December 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 5th January 2025.

Play begins from around 11:30pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream United Cup 2025 in the UK

You can watch the United Cup 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

