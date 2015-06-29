Tim Henman's 5 men to watch at Wimbledon 2015
The former tennis star selects Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka among his top contenders for the title...
Novak Djokovic
Nationality: Serb
Age: 28
ATP ranking: 1
Best Wimbledon: Champion 2011, 2014
Even after losing in the French Open final, Djokovic is still absolutely in charge of the men’s game. When you look at the way he dominates major events, and the type of performance it takes to beat him, he is clearly the favourite. I have no doubt that, having lost at Roland Garros, he’ll want to bounce back quickly and win another major title.
Stanislas Wawrinka
Nationality: Swiss
Age: 30
ATP ranking: 4
Best Wimbledon: Quarter-finals, 2014
The domination of the big four is shifting, and Stan Wawrinka can’t be overlooked. The power behind his serve and ground strokes is incredible. Anything short and he’ll hit the ball up the line. He has the best one-handed backhand I’ve ever seen; it’s as if he has two forehands. His shortcoming on grass is his movement, but when you hit the ball that hard, it’s tough to play against.
Andy Murray
Nationality: British
Age: 28
ATP ranking: 3
Best Wimbledon: Champion 2013
The way that Andy’s been playing this year has been as good as I have seen in his whole career. That has been emphasised by the clay court season, winning in Munich and Madrid and playing extremely well against Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-final. He’ll be even more comfortable on grass. From the back of the court, Murray is hitting the ball more aggressively than ever, and I hope that continues. His serve is the key: keeping his first serve percentage-high and not giving his opponent too many look-ins on his second serve will be the area for him to target.
Roger Federer
Nationality: Swiss
Age: 33
ATP ranking: 2
Best Wimbledon: Champion 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012
Don’t write Roger Federer off. On grass, he is still the most aggressive player out there; he serves and moves incredibly well. Murray and Djokovic rely on their defence more, but grass is the toughest surface to defend on. In the other slams it’s becoming harder for Federer, but Wimbledon is different. You’re talking about a great of the game, who has the ability to produce an amazing performance.
