Andy Murray

Nationality: British

Age: 28

ATP ranking: 3

Best Wimbledon: Champion 2013

The way that Andy’s been playing this year has been as good as I have seen in his whole career. That has been emphasised by the clay court season, winning in Munich and Madrid and playing extremely well against Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-final. He’ll be even more comfortable on grass. From the back of the court, Murray is hitting the ball more aggressively than ever, and I hope that continues. His serve is the key: keeping his first serve percentage-high and not giving his opponent too many look-ins on his second serve will be the area for him to target.

Roger Federer

Nationality: Swiss

Age: 33

ATP ranking: 2

Best Wimbledon: Champion 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012

Don’t write Roger Federer off. On grass, he is still the most aggressive player out there; he serves and moves incredibly well. Murray and Djokovic rely on their defence more, but grass is the toughest surface to defend on. In the other slams it’s becoming harder for Federer, but Wimbledon is different. You’re talking about a great of the game, who has the ability to produce an amazing performance.

