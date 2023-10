World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz was set to take centre stage in Switzerland but injury has ruled him out, while Holger Rune, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz all appear set to star.

The home crowd will be delighted to see homegrown stars Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker involved in the tournament.

The season is drawing to a close, with the Paris Masters and ATP Finals coming up as part of the final dash for points before the off-season begins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swiss Indoors 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Swiss Indoors 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 23rd October 2023 with the start of the men's tournament and runs until the final on Sunday 29th October 2023.

How to watch and live stream Swiss Indoors 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Swiss Indoors 2023 schedule

ATP 500 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 21st – Sunday 22nd October

Round of 32: Monday 23rd – Wednesday 25th October

Round of 16: Wednesday 25th – Thursday 26th October

Quarter-finals: Friday 27th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 28th October

Final: Sunday 29th October

Where is the Swiss Indoors 2023 held?

The Swiss Indoors is held at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Its show court can hold up to 12,400 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

