Medvedev returns to defend his title as the No 2 seed, right after Carlos Alcaraz, who will aim to close the gap to Novak Djokovic at the top of the tree.

Djokovic will not feature in Shanghai and will enter a period of rest ahead of the ATP Finals next month.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see whether any of the chasing pack, including Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas can challenge Alcaraz, who appears to be the outright favourite for glory this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Shanghai Masters 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Shanghai Masters 2023?

The tournament begins on Wednesday 4th October 2023 with the start of the men's tournament and runs until the women's final on Sunday 15th October 2023.

How to watch and live stream Shanghai Masters 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Shanghai Masters 2023 schedule

ATP 1000 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Monday 2nd – Tuesday 3rd October

Round 1: Wednesday 4th – Thursday 5th October

Round 2: Friday 6th – Saturday 7th October

Round 3: Sunday 8th – Monday 9th October

Round 4: Tuesday 10th – Wednesday 11th October

Quarter-finals: Thursday 12th – Friday 13th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 14th October

Final: Sunday 15th October

Where is the Shanghai Masters 2023 held?

The Shanghai Masters is held at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China.

Its show court can hold up to 13,779 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

