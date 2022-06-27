The Spanish superstar is a two-time winner at Wimbledon but hasn't won the tournament since 2010 and would love to make the most of his time in SW19 during this tournament.

Rafael Nadal is enjoying an Indian summer going into Wimbledon 2022. He has enjoyed superb form so far this year and will be determined to go all the way in The Championships.

No.2 seed Nadal will be kept apart from top seed Djokovic until the final, should they both go the distance.

The 36-year-old won the first and second Grand Slams of the year. He exploited Djokovic's absence from the Australian Open by lifting the trophy before recording his 14th French Open title in Paris.

Victory at Wimbledon would put wonderful pressure on his shoulders and means he would head into the US Open seeking a calendar-year Grand Slam – a feat not achieved since Rod Laver in 1969.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Rafael Nadal's next match including what time he is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon?

Rafael Nadal plays his next match at Wimbledon 2022 at TBC on Tuesday 28th June 2022.

Check out more details on Nadal's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Rafael Nadal next match

First round

Tuesday 28th June 2022 – time TBC

Francisco Cerundolo v Rafael Nadal [2]

Nadal is enjoying terrific form in 2022 but Cerundolo will be determined to put up a fight in this one.

The 23-year-old Argentine is at his all-time high ranking of No.42 in the world. His ranking has been supercharged by a semi-final appearance at the Miami Open this year.

He enters the main draw at Wimbledon for the very first time and will be determined to introduce himself to the crowd in style.

How to watch Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament. Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button. Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

