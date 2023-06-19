British trio Cam Norrie, Dan Evans and Ryan Peniston are all in action on Centre Court with inevitable support from the home crowd.

Queen's Club Championships is back with a bristling line-up of stars ready to do battle – and there's a stellar order of play in store for Day One.

Seeded stars Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo are also in action across the courts today with more big clashes to come throughout the week.

World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz is the top attraction at Queen's in 2023. He was recently knocked from his perch at No.1 by Novak Djokovic in the French Open.

Fans across the nation – and the world – will be keen to see how some of the biggest names on the ATP Tour fare on lawn ahead of Wimbledon in July.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Queen's Club Championships 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Queen's Club Championships schedule – Monday 19th June 2023

All UK time. Singles matches.

Centre Court

[WC] Ryan Peniston (GBR) v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

[5] Cam Norrie (GBR) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Dan Evans (GBR) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

[6] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) v [WC] Jan Choinski (GBR)

Court 1

Ben Shelton (USA) v [LL] J.J. Wolf (USA)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v [Q] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

[8] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) v [Q] Tommy Paul (USA)

