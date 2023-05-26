The Serbian star has fallen to No.3 in the world due to not appearing in several big tournaments this year, but he remains a major threat for anyone daring to fill the Rafael Nadal-shaped void.

Novak Djokovic is back for more in the French Open, not content with two titles to his name, he will be determined to go all the way once again.

Nadal is out of the tournament through injury. It is the first time he has missed Roland-Garros since winning his maiden edition in 2005.

Carlos Alcaraz will be eyeing up his first French Open triumph, feeding into the narrative of taking over where reigning champion Nadal left off, but Djokovic will have no time for sentimentality.

Djokovic is on a collision course with Alcaraz prior to the final after the pair were placed in the same half of the draw. The winner of their hypothetical clash will surely be favourite to conquer in Paris.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Novak Djokovic's next match on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic's next match is against Aleksandar Kovacevic (World No.114) in the first round of the French Open.

They will face each other on Monday 29th May 2023 at approximately TBC UK time.

First round – Monday 29th May

[3] Novak Djokovic v Aleksandar Kovacevic (from TBC UK time)

