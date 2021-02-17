Novak Djokovic v Aslan Karatsev live stream – how to watch 2021 Australian Open semi-final
Novak Djokovic takes on Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open 2021 semi-finals and we've got all the details on how to watch the match on TV and live stream online.
Novak Djokovic faces a shock opponent in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2021 in the shape of unseeded star Aslan Karatsev.
The world No.1 hasn’t enjoyed the smooth experience he has become accustomed to in the tournament so far with a number of matches going beyond simple three-sets and out encounters.
Djokovic must now contend with Karatsev, who is enjoying the form of his life so far in the competition, having secured more prize money from this one tournament than in his previous 10 years combined.
The life-changing streak from Karatsev doesn’t have to end here though. He is not taking on Djokovic to make up the numbers, and will be eyeing up one of the all-time tennis shocks on Thursday morning.
Fans around the globe will be desperate to catch the action, and RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV and live stream details ahead of Novak Djokovic v Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open 2021 semi-finals.
What time is Novak Djokovic v Aslan Karatsev?
Novak Djokovic v Aslan Karatsev will take place on the morning of Thursday 18th February 2021.
The approximate time has been set at 8:30am UK time but keep an eye on the Australian Open schedule for full details.
How to watch and live stream Novak Djokovic v Aslan Karatsev in the UK
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest tennis stars in the Australian Open.
Watch Novak Djokovic v Aslan Karatsev in the US
ESPN+ will be showing Novak Djokovic v Aslan Karatsev live in the US, with fans across the pond able to tune in for all the Australian Open 2021 action.
As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.
Check out our how to watch the Australian Open 2021 guide for further details.