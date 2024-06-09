Boulter sits No. 28 in the WTA Rankings, having achieved her record high of No. 27 in March. However, she stands to lose 500 points if she suffers an early exit here.

The 27-year-old will effectively nail down a seeded place at Wimbledon for The Championships in July, in theory providing her with a more favourable path at SW19.

Ons Jabeur is the only top-20 player expected to feature in the WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham, while Dan Evans is set to be the top seed for the men's ATP Challenger Tour event.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Nottingham Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 10th June 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 16th June 2024.

Play begins from around 11am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Nottingham Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Nottingham Open 2024 live on BBC and Sky Sports.

Coverage will be live and free on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament.

Alternatively, you can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

