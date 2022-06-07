Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Yuriko Miyazaki are among those who will hope to emulate Johanna Konta, who won the event last year.

The Nottingham Open presents an ideal opportunity for British stars to gain momentum on grass courts as Wimbledon approaches this month.

Emma Raducanu withdrew from her first match of the tournament after just seven games and has struggled to replicate the form that took her to the US Open title in 2021. She was the No.2 seed in Nottingham.

Top seed Maria Sakkari is the favourite to go all the way, while competitors such as Camila Giorgi, Zhang Shuai and Alison Riske will hope to make the most of their time on grass.

The women's tournament is the main event in Nottingham, but the men's ATP Challenger tournament will see Dan Evans enter the field as he aims to build up a head of steam going into Wimbledon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Nottingham Open 2022?

The tournament kicked off on Monday 6th June 2022.

Both the men's and women's singles tournaments will draw to a close with the finals on Sunday 12th June 2022.

How to watch and live stream Nottingham Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Nottingham Open 2022 schedule

WTA Women's Singles (250)

Qualifying: Saturday 4th – Monday 6th June

Round of 32: Monday 6th – Tuesday 7th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 8th – Thursday 9th June

Quarter-finals: Friday 10th June

Semi-finals: Saturday 11th June

Final: Sunday 12th June

ATP Men's Singles (Challenger)

Qualifying: Sunday 5th – Monday 6th June

Round of 32: Monday 6th – Tuesday 7th June

Round of 16: Wednesday 8th – Thursday 9th June

Quarter-finals: Friday 10th June

Semi-finals: Saturday 11th June

Final: Sunday 12th June

Where is the Nottingham Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at the Nottingham Tennis Centre in Nottingham, United Kingdom.

It is the 14th time the women's tournament has taken place, while the men have enjoyed 26 events over the history of ATP tennis in Nottingham.

