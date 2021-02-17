Naomi Osaka v Serena Williams live stream – how to watch 2021 Australian Open semi-final

Serena Williams is ready to go in her quest for Grand Slam No.24 but faces an almighty challenge in the form of Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open 2021 semi-finals.

Williams has been in terrific form so far throughout the tournament, dispatching No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No.2 seed Simona Halep in consecutive rounds to secure her status among the favourites to claim the grand prize.

However, No.3 seed Osaka has also looked impressive on her way to the final four and has pedigree in defeating Williams on the big stage.

The winner will face the victor of Karolina Muchova and top seed Ash Barty in a hotly-anticipated final on Saturday.

Fans around the globe will be desperate to catch the action, and RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV and live stream details ahead of Naomi Osaka v Serena Williams in the Australian Open 2021 semi-finals.

What time is Naomi Osaka v Serena Williams?

Naomi Osaka v Serena Williams will take place on the morning of Thursday 18th February 2021.

The approximate time has been set at 3am UK time but keep an eye on the Australian Open schedule for full details.

How to watch and live stream Naomi Osaka v Serena Williams in the UK

Check out our how to watch the Australian Open 2021 guide for further details.