World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has wrestled the tennis world under his dominion at the age of just 19, and victory in the Barcelona Open without dropping a set has wowed the crowds once more.

The Madrid Open is almost here and there could be more than one coronation of a new king in the weeks to come.

He returns to the Madrid Open as reigning champion and will be lauded as the new great hope for Spanish tennis with Rafael Nadal absent and seemingly in decline.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was swept aside effortlessly by Alcaraz in the Barcelona Open final, will hope to bounce back, though Novak Djokovic has shockingly withdrawn from the tournament due to an elbow problem.

In the women's game, World No.1 Iga Swiatek has regained a grip of the WTA Rankings after defeating No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final. She will need to maintain strong form to fend off steadily rising challengers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Madrid Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Madrid Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Wednesday 26th April 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Qualifying takes place between Monday 24th April and Tuesday 25th April.

Madrid Open 2023 schedule – Order of play today

How to watch and live stream Madrid Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Madrid Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1,000 points)

First round : Wednesday 26th – Thursday 27th April

: Wednesday 26th – Thursday 27th April Second round : Thursday 27th – Saturday 29th April

: Thursday 27th – Saturday 29th April Third round : Saturday 29th – Monday 1st May

: Saturday 29th – Monday 1st May Fourth Round : Tuesday 2nd

: Tuesday 2nd Quarter-finals : Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th May

: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th May Semi-finals : Friday 5th May

: Friday 5th May Final: Sunday 7th May

WTA Women's Singles (1,000 points)

First round : Wednesday 26th – Thursday 27th April

: Wednesday 26th – Thursday 27th April Second round : Thursday 27th – Saturday 29th April

: Thursday 27th – Saturday 29th April Third round : Saturday 29th – Sunday 30th April

: Saturday 29th – Sunday 30th April Fourth Round : Monday 1st May

: Monday 1st May Quarter-finals : Tuesday 2nd – Wednesday 3rd May

: Tuesday 2nd – Wednesday 3rd May Semi-finals : Thursday 4th May

: Thursday 4th May Final: Saturday 6th May

Where is the Madrid Open 2023 held?

The Madrid Open is held at the iconic La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital.

The complex boasts a number of courts and grandstands including the main arena, Estadio Manolo Santana, which can hold up to 12,400 adoring fans.

