Emma Raducanu is among the key attractions on the opening day and she is under increasing pressure to maintain a steady flow of points after sliding down to the world No.85 position.

The Madrid Open begins on Wednesday with a host of big names among the first round draw despite the seeded stars being made to wait to enter.

Elina Svitolina, Stan Wawrinka and Diego Schwartzman are also in action today as they seek a strong start in the Spanish capital.

Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz is fresh from victory at the Barcelona Open and will be determined to defend his crown here in Madrid to cement his place atop the ATP Rankings.

Fans around the world will be keen to see how the clay court tournament progresses with the French Open on the horizon.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Madrid Open 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Madrid Open 2023 schedule

Singles matches. All UK time.

Wednesday 26th April

Manolo Santana Stadium

From 10am

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) v [WC] Rebeka Masarova (ESP)

[WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

From 3pm

Emma Raducanu (GBR) v [LL] Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v [WC] Martin Landaluce (ESP)

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)

David Goffin (BEL) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

[PR] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v [WC] Victoria

Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

Jaume Munar (ESP) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v [PR] Jacqueline Cristian (ROU)

Stadium 3

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [WC] Mirra Andreeva (RUS)

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) v [WC] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

[Q] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) v [WC] Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Hugo Grenier (FRA)

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Court 4

[PR] Jeremy Chardy (FRA) v [WC] Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Alex Molcan (SVK) v Yibing Wu (CHN)

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Oscar Otte (GER) v [LL] Pavel Kotov (RUS)

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) v [Q] Borna Gojo (CRO)

Court 5

Tatjana Maria (GER) v [WC] Alexandra Eala (PHI)

Amanda Anisimova (USA) v [Q] Arantxa Rus (NED)

Anna Blinkova (RUS) v [Q] Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) v [Q] Magdalena Frech (POL)

[Q] Genie Bouchard (CAN) v [Q] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Court 6

Gregoire Barrere (FRA) v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Quentin Halys (FRA)

Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) v [Q] Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

[Q] Benoit Paire (FRA) v [Q] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

