Laver Cup 2024 tennis order of play: Schedule today (Friday 20th September)
We bring you the full Laver Cup 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The Laver Cup 2024 is all set for launch with a tantalising first day of drama expected in Berlin.
Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo kick-start proceedings with a singles match before Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Thanasi Kokkinakis in an inevitably spicy encounter.
Carlos Alcaraz will be paired up with Alexander Zverev during Friday's doubles match after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the competition before it started.
Fans will be excited to see which team emerges victorious in the opening gambits, with one point on offer per match win in the quest for the triumphant number of 13.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Laver Cup 2024.
Laver Cup order of play today and schedule – Friday 20th September
All UK time. S = Singles match, D = Doubles match.
Friday 20th September
Uber Arena
From 12pm
Match 1 (S): Casper Ruud v Francisco Cerundolo
Followed by
Match 2 (S): Stefanos Tsitsipas v Thanasi Kokkinakis
From 6pm
Match 3 (S): Grigor Dimitrov v Alejandro Tabilo
Followed by
Match 4 (D): Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev v Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton
Saturday 21st September
Uber Arena
From 12pm
Match 5 (S): TBC v TBC
Followed by
Match 6 (S): TBC v TBC
From 6pm
Match 7 (S): TBC v TBC
Followed by
Match 8 (D): TBC v TBC
Sunday 22nd September
Uber Arena
From 11am
Match 9 (D): TBC v TBC
If required, followed by
Match 10 (S): TBC v TBC
If required, followed by
Match 11 (S): TBC v TBC
If required, followed by
Match 12 (S): TBC v TBC
How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2024 in the UK
Coverage of the Laver Cup 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport from Friday 20th September 2024 until Sunday 22nd September 2024. Play begins at 12pm on the first two days and 1pm on Sunday.
The Laver Cup is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
