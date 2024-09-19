Carlos Alcaraz will be paired up with Alexander Zverev during Friday's doubles match after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the competition before it started.

Fans will be excited to see which team emerges victorious in the opening gambits, with one point on offer per match win in the quest for the triumphant number of 13.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Laver Cup 2024.

Laver Cup order of play today and schedule – Friday 20th September

All UK time. S = Singles match, D = Doubles match.

Friday 20th September

Uber Arena

From 12pm

Match 1 (S): Casper Ruud v Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by

Match 2 (S): Stefanos Tsitsipas v Thanasi Kokkinakis

From 6pm

Match 3 (S): Grigor Dimitrov v Alejandro Tabilo

Followed by

Match 4 (D): Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev v Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton

Saturday 21st September

Uber Arena

From 12pm

Match 5 (S): TBC v TBC

Followed by

Match 6 (S): TBC v TBC

From 6pm

Match 7 (S): TBC v TBC

Followed by

Match 8 (D): TBC v TBC

Sunday 22nd September

Uber Arena

From 11am

Match 9 (D): TBC v TBC

If required, followed by

Match 10 (S): TBC v TBC

If required, followed by

Match 11 (S): TBC v TBC

If required, followed by

Match 12 (S): TBC v TBC

How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2024 in the UK

Coverage of the Laver Cup 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport from Friday 20th September 2024 until Sunday 22nd September 2024. Play begins at 12pm on the first two days and 1pm on Sunday.

The Laver Cup is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

