Laver Cup tennis 2021 schedule – Order of Play today (Friday 24th September)

The Laver Cup 2021 goes ahead at full pace this weekend with a packed schedule full of the best players in world tennis ready to do battle for Team Europe and Team World.

Advertisement

The opening day Order of Play has been confirmed with Matteo Berrettini versus Felix Auger-Aliassime shaping up to be one of the finest encounters of the Day 1 offering.

Italian rising star Berrettini reached the quarter-finals of the US Open and claimed the first set against Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian struck back to win the match.

Auger-Aliassime went one step further as he reached the semi-finals but was dumped out in straight sets following an excellent display from Daniil Medvedev.

Fans can check out the latest schedule for the Laver Cup with three singles matches and a doubles encounter every day.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Laver Cup 2021 Order of Play for today.

Laver Cup 2021 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Friday 24th September

Team Europe – Team World

Day session from 6pm

Singles: Casper Ruud v Riley Opelka

Singles: Matteo Berrettini v Felix Auger-Aliassime

Night session from midnight

Singles: Andrey Rublev v Diego Schwartzman

Doubles: Alexander Zverev/Matteo Berrettini v John Isner/Denis Shapovalov

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.