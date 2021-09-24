Laver Cup tennis 2021 schedule – Order of Play today (Friday 24th September)
We've rounded up the full Laver Cup 2021 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Friday 24th September.
Published:
The Laver Cup 2021 goes ahead at full pace this weekend with a packed schedule full of the best players in world tennis ready to do battle for Team Europe and Team World.
The opening day Order of Play has been confirmed with Matteo Berrettini versus Felix Auger-Aliassime shaping up to be one of the finest encounters of the Day 1 offering.
Italian rising star Berrettini reached the quarter-finals of the US Open and claimed the first set against Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian struck back to win the match.
Auger-Aliassime went one step further as he reached the semi-finals but was dumped out in straight sets following an excellent display from Daniil Medvedev.
Fans can check out the latest schedule for the Laver Cup with three singles matches and a doubles encounter every day.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Laver Cup 2021 Order of Play for today.
Laver Cup 2021 schedule
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Friday 24th September
Team Europe – Team World
Day session from 6pm
Singles: Casper Ruud v Riley Opelka
Singles: Matteo Berrettini v Felix Auger-Aliassime
Night session from midnight
Singles: Andrey Rublev v Diego Schwartzman
Doubles: Alexander Zverev/Matteo Berrettini v John Isner/Denis Shapovalov
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.