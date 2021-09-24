The Radio Times logo
Laver Cup tennis 2021 schedule – Order of Play today (Friday 24th September)

We've rounded up the full Laver Cup 2021 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Friday 24th September.

Laver Cup schedule 2021

Published:

The Laver Cup 2021 goes ahead at full pace this weekend with a packed schedule full of the best players in world tennis ready to do battle for Team Europe and Team World.

The opening day Order of Play has been confirmed with Matteo Berrettini versus Felix Auger-Aliassime shaping up to be one of the finest encounters of the Day 1 offering.

Italian rising star Berrettini reached the quarter-finals of the US Open and claimed the first set against Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian struck back to win the match.

Auger-Aliassime went one step further as he reached the semi-finals but was dumped out in straight sets following an excellent display from Daniil Medvedev.

Fans can check out the latest schedule for the Laver Cup with three singles matches and a doubles encounter every day.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Laver Cup 2021 Order of Play for today.

Laver Cup 2021 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Friday 24th September

Team Europe – Team World

Day session from 6pm

Singles: Casper Ruud v Riley Opelka

Singles: Matteo Berrettini v Felix Auger-Aliassime

Night session from midnight

Singles: Andrey Rublev v Diego Schwartzman

Doubles: Alexander Zverev/Matteo Berrettini v John Isner/Denis Shapovalov

