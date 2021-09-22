How to watch Laver Cup 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide to how to watch the Laver Cup 2021 tennis, including schedule, final date, TV and live stream details.
Published:
The Laver Cup is back for its fourth edition, after a two-year break amid the COVID pandemic.
The team event – styled as the Ryder Cup of tennis – will go ahead over three days this weekend with Team Europe aiming for their fourth successive victory over Team World.
Some of the finest stars in world tennis will take to the stage in Boston, live on Amazon Prime Video as they battle it out for supremacy in teams.
There will be nine singles matches and three doubles matches split across the three days of action. Each match victory on the first day will earn winners one point, while Day 2 matches are worth two points each and Day 3 matches are worth three points each. The first team to 13 points wins the Laver Cup.
Each player can only feature in a maximum of two singles matches, with at least four players from each team taking part in the doubles matches.
Fans can tune in from across the globe to keep track of all the biggest matches as the event progresses. Amazon Prime Video boast the rights to the tournament so you won’t miss a moment.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Laver Cup 2021 tennis tournament. You can also find out the full Laver Cup 2021 schedule with our handy guide during the three days of the tournament.
When is the Laver Cup 2021?
The tournament starts on Friday 24th September 2021 and runs until Sunday 26th September 2021.
How to watch and live stream Laver Cup in the UK
You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players strutting their stuff in the US.
If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their sporadic offering of Premier League matches.
Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.
Laver Cup 2021 schedule
The tournament is a three-day men’s team event that does not count towards ATP rankings, but does come with generous prize money offerings and a fresh ‘team’ style of tennis. It’s named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver.
- Day 1: Friday 24th September – Three singles matches, one doubles match.
- Day 2: Saturday 25th September – Three singles matches, one doubles match.
- Day 3: Sunday 26th September – Three singles matches, one doubles match.
Check out the full Laver Cup 2021 schedule for our daily updated Order of Play.
Laver Cup 2021 teams
Team Europe
Non-playing captain: Bjorn Borg
- Daniil Medvedev
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Alexander Zverev
- Andrey Rublev
- Matteo Berrettini
- Casper Ruud
- Alternate: Feliciano Lopez
Team World
Non-playing captain: John McEnroe
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Denis Shapovalov
- Diego Schwartzman
- Reilly Opelka
- John Isner
- Nick Kyrgios
- Alternate: Jack Sock
Where is the Laver Cup 2021 held?
The tournament is held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Crowds are back and the ATP Tour is slowly resembling its pre-COVID self, though we’re not fully back to normality just yet.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.