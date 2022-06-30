The 25-year-old is ranked No.118 in the world – with an all-time high of No.82 – having endured a serious back injury in 2019, but she produced an elite level of tennis to dispatch last year's finalist on Centre Court.

Katie Boulter is ready to spearhead the British charge through the rounds at Wimbledon 2022 following a superb second round victory.

Boulter lost the first set to No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova before winning the second through a tie-breaker and claiming the third set in style.

This is Boulter's fourth appearance in the main draw at The Championships, but it's the first time she has reached the third round. In fact, it's her first appearance in the third round of any major championship!

Fans across the UK will eagerly await her next match as Wimbledon heats up around the courts at SW19.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Katie Boulter's next match including what time she is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Katie Boulter playing at Wimbledon?

All UK time. Subject to change.

Katie Boulter plays her next match at Wimbledon 2022 at TBC on Friday 1st July 2022.

Check out more details on Boulter's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Katie Boulter next match

Third round

Friday 1st July 2022 – time TBC

Harmony Tan v Katie Boulter

Tan is enjoying a breakout debut appearance at Wimbledon in 2022. She defeated Serena Williams with a terrific performance on Centre Court in the first round.

The 24-year-old French star is ranked No.115 in the world, three places above Boulter, and knocked out No.32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round to set up the tie with the Brit.

Tan will be determined to light up the court once more when she goes toe to toe with Boulter, who will inevitably be supported by a raucous crowd wherever the match takes place.

Katie Boulter results

Second round

Thursday 30th June 2022

Katie Boulter 3-6 7-6 6-4

First round

Tuesday 28th June 2022

Clara Burel 7-5 6-3 Katie Boulter

How to watch Katie Boulter at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button. Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

