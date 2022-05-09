Nadal made his comeback from injury in the Madrid Open but was toppled by the pretender to his throne, 19-year-old compatriot Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. The latter won the tournament but has withdrawn from the Italian Open.

The Italian Open has kicked off with much anticipation and King of Clay Rafael Nadal looking like a wounded animal as the road to Roland-Garros shortens.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic was also defeated by Alcaraz Garfia in Madrid and has yet to rebuild momentum in 2022 after returning to the ATP Tour.

In the women's game, Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the WTA event but world No.1 Iga Swiatek is in action and will hope to extent her dominance at the top of the rankings.

British star Emma Raducanu is back in action as she seeks to make the most of her quick entry into tournaments before her US Open points are scrubbed off the board at the end of the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italian Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Italian Open 2022?

The tournament kicked off on Sunday 8th May 2022.

The tournament will draw to a close with the final of the men's event being played on Sunday 15th May 2022 with the women's event wrapping up the day before.

How to watch and live stream Italian Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Italian Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1000)

Qualifiers: Saturday 7th – Sunday 8th May

Round of 64: Sunday 8th – Tuesday 10th

Round of 32: Tuesday 10th

Round of 16: Wednesday 11th – Thursday 12th

Quarter-finals: Thursday 12th – Friday 13th

Semi-finals: Saturday 14th

Final: Sunday 15th

WTA Women's Singles (1000)

Qualifiers: Saturday 7th – Sunday 8th May

Round of 64: Monday 9th – Tuesday 10th

Round of 32: Tuesday 10th

Round of 16: Wednesday 11th – Thursday 12th

Quarter-finals: Thursday 12th – Friday 13th

Semi-finals: Saturday 14th

Final: Sunday 15th

Where is the Italian Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy – a historic venue for clay court tennis action.

The men's event of the Italian Open has been held here on almost every occasion since 1935, while the women's event took place in Perugia. The unified event has remained in Rome since 1987.

