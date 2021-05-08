How to watch Italian Open 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream

The race to dislodge Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP Rankings is heating up ahead of the Italian Open.

Advertisement

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev failed to make Djokovic’s absence at the Madrid Open count last week as he went out in the Round of 16, but success at the Italian Open and a slip-up or absence from Djokovic could swing the balance of power in the Russian’s favour.

Rafael Nadal will be hoping to make hay while the sun shines during a hectic period on clay, his dominant surface, but a whole load of next-gen contenders will be eager to dislodge the usual suspects at the top.

In the WTA, Ash Barty has extended her reign as undisputed World No.1 as Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep flopped in Madrid at the Round of 32 and Round of 16 stages respectively.

Barty will be keen to maintain her consistency in the lead up to the French Open which is fast-approaching and comes with plenty at stake.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Italian Open 2021 tennis tournament including how to watch every moment.

When is the Italian Open 2021?

The tournament starts on Sunday 9th May 2021 after initial qualifying for the tournament concludes. It runs until Sunday 16th May 2021.

Read more – Highest-paid tennis players in the world

How to watch and live stream Italian Open in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players in action in Rome.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial also means you can watch hit shows as well as their sporadic offering of Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Italian Open 2021 schedule

The tournament will be spread across an eight-day period. The Men’s and Women’s Singles tournaments will be perfectly in-sync with one another throughout the competition.

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round – 9/10/11th May

Second round – 11/12th May

Third round – 13th May

Quarter-finals – 14th May

Semi-finals – 15th May

Final – 16th May

Italian Open prize money 2021

Men’s and Women’s Singles prize money

Qualifying 1 – £3,000

Qualifying 2 – £5,500

Round 1 – £10,500

Round 2 – £15,500

Round 3 – £24,500

Quarter-finals – £39,000

Semi-finals – £71,500

Runner-up – £126,000

Winner – £213,000

Where is the Italian Open 2021 held?

The tournament is being held at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

The outdoor clay court has hosted the event for almost every edition since 1930 though the Women’s Singles was held in Perugia for several years in the ’80s before being played in union with the Men’s Singles back in the Italian capital.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.