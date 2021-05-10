Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sport
  4. Tennis
  5. Italian Open 2021 schedule – Order of Play Monday 10th May
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Italian Open 2021 schedule – Order of Play Monday 10th May

We've rounded up the full Italian Open 2021 schedule and Order of Play for Monday 10th May.

Italian Open 2021

Published:

The Italian Open 2021 is underway with the outside contenders all aiming to warm up ahead of the arrival of the big dogs on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The top eight seeds have been given a bye through to the Round of 32, handing an opportunity for the chasing pack to get to grips with the surface in Rome today.

Mostly unseeded ATP stars compete today but there’s no shortage of big names with British No.1 Dan Evans, rising superstar Jannick Sinner, Kei Nishikori and Fabio Fognini all in action.

It’s a similar picture in the women’s draw with the top contenders rested until tomorrow, but plenty of higher-profile stars engaged in duels today.

Jennifer Brady, Coco Gauff and Petra Kvitova all take to the court today in a bid to begin their surge to the latter stages in style.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Italian Open 2021 schedule and Order of Play for today.

Italian Open 2021 schedule –  Monday 10th May

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Center Court

From 9am
Taylor Fritz (USA) v Daniel Evans (GBR)
[11] Petra Kvitova (CZE) v Magda Linette (POL)
Jannik Sinner (ITA) v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Not before 5pm
Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v [WC] Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Grand Stand Arena

From 9am
[WC] Stefano Travaglia (ITA) v Benoit Paire (FRA)
Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)
[15] Iga Swiatek (POL) v Alison Riske (USA)
[17] Maria Sakkari (GRE) v [Q] Polona Hercog (SLO)

Not before 6pm
[15] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) v [WC] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Pietrangeli

From 9am
Coco Gauff (USA) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)
[13] Jennifer Brady (USA) v Zhang Shuai (CHN)
Cristian Garin (CHI) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)
Alex de Minaur (ESP) v [WC] Gianluca Mager (ITA)
Marin Cilic (CRO) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Court 1

From 9am
Petra Martic (CRO) v Shelby Rogers (USA)
Amanda Anisimova (USA) v Wang Qiang (CHN)
Jessica Pegula (USA) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)
[Q] Vera Zvonareva (RUS) v [Q] Christina McHale (USA)

Court 2

From 9am
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Guido Pella (ARG)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)
Aslan Karatsev (RUS) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
[Q] Federico Delbonis (ARG) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [Q] Hugo Dellien (BOL)
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v Aljaz Bedene (SLO)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Butternut Box and dog

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Get 25% off your first two Butternut Boxes

Get offer