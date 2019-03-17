The Swiss master will face No 7 seed Dominic Thiem in the final.

Novak Djokovic fell against Philipp Kohlschreiber in the earlier rounds in the biggest shock of the competition.

British star Kyle Edmund was dumped out in the round of 16 by Federer.

Defending champion Juan Martin del Potro withdrew from the tournament before it started as he continues to recover from a fractured right patella.

Fans have soaked up widespread coverage of the competition over the course of the tournament with easily-accessible options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Indian Wells Masters.

When is the Indian Wells Masters on?

The Indian Wells Masters started on Monday 4th March and runs until Sunday 17th March.

Play begins around 6:00pm (UK time) each day though as the rounds progress, times are subject to change.

RadioTimes.com will keep you updated with the latest information as schedules are confirmed.

Indian Wells Masters schedule (UK time)

Final

Sunday 17th March

Dominic Thiem v Roger Federer (10:30pm) - live on Amazon Prime

How to watch the Indian Wells Masters

Fans can watch all of the action live on Amazon Prime.

Prime Video will host live matches, in-studio analysis and bring court-side reports throughout the tournament.

Existing Amazon Prime members can access the tournament for no extra cost.

New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial which includes one-day delivery on Amazon.co.uk items as well as live tennis action and Prime Video TV shows.

The service usually costs £7.99 per month and will host big events including the US Open later in the year.

