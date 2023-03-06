Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament due to his vaccination status, having been denied special permission to enter the US.

The Indian Wells Masters goes ahead this week and all bets are off as the top contenders line up for their opening matches – minus Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The move leaves top seed Carlos Alcaraz in a prime position to return to the summit of world tennis having returned from injury in strong shape.

British fans will be excited to see what Andy Murray can produce Stateside following an impressive start to 2023. He has defeated Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Sonego and Matteo Berrettini so far this year.

In the women's tournament, world No.1 Iga Swiatek will be determined to defend her title to tighten her grip on the women's game, though Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will hope to close the gap to the top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Indian Wells Masters 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Indian Wells Masters 2023?

The men's tournament starts on Wednesday 8th March 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Qualifying takes place on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th March 2023.

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Indian Wells Masters 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1000)

Round of 128: Wednesday 8th – Thursday 9th March

Round of 64: Friday 10th – Saturday 11th March

Round of 32: Sunday 12th – Monday 13th March

Round of 16: Tuesday 14th March

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th March

Semi-finals: Saturday 18th March

Final: Sunday 19th March

WTA Women's Singles (1000)

Round of 128: Wednesday 8th – Thursday 9th March

Round of 64: Friday 10th – Saturday 11th March

Round of 32: Sunday 12th – Monday 13th March

Round of 16: Tuesday 14th March

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th March

Semi-finals: Friday 17th March

Final: Sunday 19th March

Where is the Indian Wells Masters 2023 held?

The Indian Wells Masters is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, USA.

It boasts a 16,100-capacity arena so all the biggest matches can be soaked up by huge crowds.

