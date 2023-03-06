British fans have plenty of vested interest in the qualifiers with four contenders hoping to make the cut.

The Indian Wells Masters begins with qualifying on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the main tournament this week.

Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage are all aiming to reach the tournament start line but must battle their way through.

Carlos Alcaraz enters the tournament as top seed following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic due to his vaccination status and Rafael Nadal's injury absence.

Fans will be desperate to see fireworks in both the ATP and WTA tournaments with 1000 points on the line in each.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Indian Wells Masters 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Indian Wells Masters 2023 schedule

Singles matches. All UK time.

Day 1 – Monday 6th March

Stadium 2 – from 7pm

[10] Christopher Eubanks (USA) v Maximilian Marterer (GER)

[7] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [PR] Bradley Klahn (USA)

[9] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [PR] Yuichi Sugita (JPN)

[21] Steve Johnson (USA) v [WC] Zachary Svajda (USA)

[3] Denis Kudla (USA) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)

[1] Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v [WC] Tennys Sandgren (USA)

Stadium 3 – from 7pm

[13] Magdalena Frech (POL) v [WC] Robin Montgomery (USA)

[24] Laura Siegemund (GER) v Coco Vandeweghe (USA)

[16] Harriet Dart (GBR) v [WC] Caroline Dolehide (USA)

[9] Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) v Taylor Townsend (USA)

[21] Reka-Luca Jani (HUN) v [WC] Liz Hovde (USA)

[14] Sara Errani (ITA) v Ylena In-Albon (SUI)

Stadium 4 – from 7pm

[12] Laura Pigossi (BRA) v [WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

[11] Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK0 v [WC] Stephanie Yakoff (USA)

[7] Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) v Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK)

[18] Diane Parry (FRA) v Katie Boulter (GBR)

[4] Rebeka Masarova (ESP) v Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)

[6] Diana Shnaider (RUS) v Arantxa Rus (NED)

Stadium 5 – from 7pm

[23] Pavel Kotov (RUS) v Emilio Nava (USA)

[22] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA)

[8] Cristian Garin (CHI) v [WC] Learner Tien (USA)

[14] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) v Juncheng Shang (CHN)

[19] Leandro Riedi (SUI) v [WC] Alex Michelsen(USA)

[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA)

Stadium 6 – from 7pm

[1] Dalma Galfi (HUN) v Ana Konjuh (CRO)

[19] Tereza Martincova (CZE) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

[23] Eva Lys (GER) v Katarina Zavatska (UKR)

[5] Viktorija Golubic (SUI) v Olga Danilovic (SRB)

[3] Varvara Gracheva (RUE) v [WC] Petra Marcinko (CRO)

[8] Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) v Nao Hibino (JPN)

Stadium 7 – from 7pm

[12] Francesco Passaro (ITA) v [WC] Mitchell Krueger (USA)

[17] Taro Daniel (JPN) v Nick Hardt (DOM)

[13] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

[5] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

[4] Emilio Gomez (ECU) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

[2] Nuno Borges (POR) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Stadium 8 – from 7pm

[17] Léolia Jeanjean (FRA) v Katie Swan (GBR)

[2] Cristina Bucsa (ESP) v Erika Andreeva (RUS)

[10] Rebecca Peterson (SWE) v Simona Waltert (SUI)

[22] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) v Kaja Juvan (SLO)

[15] Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) v Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP)

[20] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Jodie Burrage (GBR)

Stadium 9 – from 7pm

[15] Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) v Tung-Lin Wu (TPE)

[11] Radu Albot (MDA) v Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

[24] Filip Misolic (AUT) v Joao Sousa (POR)

[6] Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) v Elias Ymer (SWE)

[ALT] Stefan Kozlov (USA) v [PR] Roberto Marcora (ITA)

[18] Borna Gojo (CRO) v Andrea Collarini (ARG)

