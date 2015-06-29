How to watch Wimbledon 2015
Today sees Sue Barker kick off 13 days of tennis from SW19 – that's 153 HOURS of TV coverage for you to get excited about
The Wimbledon fortnight has finally begun! Two weeks packed full of tennis treats as the world's top players launch their campaigns to claim the sport's most coveted trophy. And while they're hard at work, we at home need do nothing more than put our feet up, switch on the telly and enjoy all the action from the glorious green courts of SW19.
But just how can you make the most of what's on offer? Here's your one-stop guide to watching Wimbledon 2015:
BBC1
When? Sue Barker presents the latest from the All England Club every day from 1:45pm – 6pm
BBC2
When? Every day from 11:30am – 8:30pm, followed by highlights package 2Day at Wimbledon fronted by Clare Balding.
Red button
When? Five options (three for Freeview) of coverage from different courts from 11:30am until the end of play each day.
Radio 5 Live
When? Every day from 12pm – 5pm, 5:30pm – 8pm, fronted by Eleanor Oldroyd, Mark Pougatch and Dan Walker
Online
There are up to 15 courts to watch at bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis
Look out for commentary from...
TV:
Tracy Austin, Pat Cash, Andrew Castle, Barry Davies, Lindsay Davenport, Jo Durie, Peter Fleming, Tim Henman, John Inverdale, Anne Keothavong, John Lloyd, Dan Lobb, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Jonathan Overend, Mark Petchey, Andy Roddick, Sam Smith and Virginia Wade.
Radio:
Tracy Austin, Jeremy Bates, Nick Bollettieri, Pat Cash, Annabel Croft, Russell Fuller, Justine Henin, Richard Krajicek, Miles Maclagan, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Judy Murray, Martina Navratilova, Jana Novotna, Andy Roddick, Leon Smith and Mark Woodforde.