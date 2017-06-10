How to watch the French Open 2017 finals on TV
Everything you need to know about the last stages of the tennis tournament
Published: Saturday, 10 June 2017 at 11:30 am
The French Open tennis finals will take place this weekend, with both the men's and women's singles and doubles live on TV.
Find out more about how to watch all the action from Roland Garros this Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday 10 June
The Women’s Singles Final, which Garbine Muguruza won last year, will be presented by John Inverdale at 1.30pm on ITV. Coverage is also live on Eurosport 1.
The Men’s Doubles Final will follow at 4pm on Eurosport 1 and at 4.25pm on ITV4.
Sunday 11 June
The Women’s Doubles Final is on at 11am on Eurosport 1.
The Men’s Singles Final, in which Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murrray last year, airs at 1.30pm on ITV and Eurosport 1.
