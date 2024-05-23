Nadal won his first four Roland-Garros tournaments in a row or, to put it another way, he won nine of his first 10 efforts in Paris.

Whichever way you cut it, Nadal has laid down an almighty benchmark, an era of dominance virtually unmatched in any sport.

However, the big question on everyone's lips: can he do it one more time?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest news about whether Rafael Nadal will play at the French Open 2024.

Will Rafael Nadal play at the French Open 2024?

Yes. Against all the odds, Rafael Nadal will play at the French Open in 2024.

Nadal missed the vast majority of the 2023 season through injury. After withdrawing from the French Open in 2023, he made an announcement strongly suggesting he would retire following the 2024 season.

He said: "It's not a decision I'm taking, it's a decision my body is taking. It's probably going to be my last year on the professional tour, I can't say this 100 per cent because you never know what's going to happen. I believe I don't deserve to finish [now]."

At the time, many took this as confirmation of his retirement, but the situation appears more 'grey' than first expected.

Following a remarkable run at the Madrid Open 2024 in April, Nadal said: "For me, even if it’s an emotional day, it's not my last match. I'm not retiring yet so saying goodbye from a very special place for me and things need to keep going for me.

"So I don't know when is going to be my last match but I don't want to become too emotional because I want to keep going for a while and just trying to keep focus on my path."

Nadal is still firmly expected to retire in 2024, but until he hangs up the racket for good, the show goes on. Get ready, Roland-Garros.

