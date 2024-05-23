Since then, she has failed to progress beyond the second round of a major competition and her WTA Ranking has plunged as a result.

Watch the French Open on Eurosport, discovery+ Standard or discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports

Raducanu is currently ranked No. 212 in the world after falling out of form with a number of injury issues plaguing her fledgling career to date. She is no longer guaranteed places in major events.

The second major of the year has arrived, the French Open, but will Raducanu be taking part in the festivities at Roland-Garros?

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest news about whether Emma Raducanu will play at the French Open 2024.

Will Emma Raducanu play at the French Open 2024?

No. Emma Raducanu will not feature at the French Open after being denied a wildcard place by French tennis officials.

Raducanu is ranked No. 212 in the world but has received protected ranking status of No. 103 after missing eight months through injury.

However, even her protected status means she has not automatically made the cut for the tournament.

She is the third-alternate for the French Open, meaning had a handful of players withdrawn ahead of the main draw, she would have gained access to the first round.

Wildcards are traditionally handed out at the discretion of tournament organisers.

Players selected for wildcards usually fall into one of the following categories: local players, upcoming players, players returning from injury and former champions who, for whatever reason, have fallen out of contention.

Raducanu was overlooked for a wildcard place as French Open officials opted for a clean sweep of French players to take the wildcard places.

Upon confirmation she would not receive a wildcard place, Raducanu was set to enter the qualifying tournament but withdrew to spend more time training and 'give myself a chance to keep fit for the rest of the year'.

It is a bitter disappointment for British tennis fans who are keen to see Raducanu return to her best form. She is expected to feature in several UK-based tournaments this year before competing at Wimbledon in July.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.