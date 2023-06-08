The two men were placed in the same half of the draw in Paris, with fingers tracing their routes to the final revealing they would be forced to face one another prior to the showpiece finale.

It's almost time for the big one, the match touted as a potential classic before a ball had been struck at Roland-Garros in the French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic .

With the greatest of respect to rising superstar Casper Ruud and the accomplished Alexander Zverev, the Alcaraz versus Djokovic duel has the distinct whiff of a de facto final.

Tennis has undergone a major landscape shift in recent years with Roger Federer retired, Rafael Nadal sitting out until 2024 and Andy Murray in hip-related decline. Old rivalries have matured into respectful friendships.

However, Djokovic, in the autumn of his career, will not go quietly. Alcaraz has arrived and proven himself at the very top level but he must continue to get the better of his Serbian opponent throughout 2023 to establish himself as No.1 in the minds of fans across the globe.

RadioTimes.com brings you the date and time for Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals.

When is Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic at French Open 2023?

Alcaraz v Djokovic will take place on Friday 9th June 2023.

The French Open men's singles semi-finals are scheduled for the Friday prior to the final Sunday to allow a rest day for the victor before the showpiece match.

What time is Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic at French Open 2023?

The match has not been given a confirmed time yet, but will be set in stone by the end of Thursday.

It is expected that Alcaraz and Djokovic will feature as the last match of the day. The women's semi-finals take place at approximately 2pm and 3:15pm on Thursday, so we think it's likely Alcaraz v Djokovic will go ahead at 3:15pm.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic at French Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head at an unconfirmed time on Friday 9th June 2023. We will update this page as soon as the schedule is locked in.

Their match will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. The Eurosport TV channels will boast live coverage, while there are plenty of options to watch online.

You can stream the match live and on-demand via discovery+.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

