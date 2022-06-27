The British teenager stepped foot inside the grounds of SW19 last year without fanfare, with very few people even knowing her name. She was an obscure figure garnering a smattering of support by those who spotted the 'GBR' attached to her name.

For the first time in history, the general public is looking forward to watching Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon.

Raducanu reached the fourth round last year as she broke through into British hearts across the land.

She returns in 2022 as a superstar, the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since 1977, and she will be determined to extend her adventure at The Championships beyond the very first day.

The 19-year-old will feature on Day One at SW19 and will make her debut on Centre Court in a tricky match against a top-50 opponent.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Emma Raducanu's next match including what time she is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Emma Raducanu playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu plays her next match at Wimbledon 2022 at 3:30pm on Monday 27th June 2022.

Check out more details on Raducanu's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Emma Raducanu next match

First round

Monday 27th June 2022 – 3:30pm

Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu [10]

Raducanu has been handed a tricky draw by first-round standards. She is up against Van Uytvanck, who is ranked No.46 in the world, down from a high of No.37 in August 2018.

The Belgian is a solid competitor, and could prove to be a stern test for Raducanu who would have hoped for a player far further down the rankings.

How to watch Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament. Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button. Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

