The women's tournament on the south coast is a huge attraction, with 500 ranking points up for grabs for the champion and the vast majority of the world's best players converging on the town.

The Eastbourne International is a favourite Wimbledon warm-up spot for many players across the WTA and ATP Tours as the big one at SW19 comes into view.

Eight of the top 12 players in the WTA Rankings will feature this week, though Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the competition on the first day due to illness.

The men's tournament is a more low-key affair but will still provide invaluable time on grass for the likes of US pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, who head into the singles draw as the top two seeds.

Fans across Devonshire Park will hope to witness some terrific action as players prepare for the third major of the year at Wimbledon, starting next week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Eastbourne International 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Eastbourne International schedule – Monday 26th June 2023

All UK time. Singles matches.

Centre Court

From 11am

[6] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) v J.J. Wolf (USA)

Not before 12:30pm

Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Harriet Dart (GBR)

[1] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v [Q] Wang Xiyu (CHN)

Not before 4pm

[WC] Ryan Peniston (GBR) v [Q] Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)

Court 1

From 11am

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) v Elise Mertens (BEL)

Not before 12:30pm

[8] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Yibing Wu (CHN)

[Q] Luca Van Assche (FRA) v [WC] George Loffhagen (GBR)

Not before 4pm

Madison Keys (USA) v [LL] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

[1] Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula (USA) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) / Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

Court 2

From 11am

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

[Q] Lauren Davis (USA) v [LL] Jodie Burrage (GBR)

[9] Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v [Q] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

[PR] Tereza Martincova / Barbora Strycova (CZE) v Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Daria Saville (AUS)

Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic (CRO) v Jamie Murray (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL)

Court 4

From 11am

Shelby Rogers (USA) v [Q] Camila Osorio (COL)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v [Q] Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Shuko Aoyama / Ena Shibahara (JPN) v Anna Danilina (KAZ) / Xu Yifan (CHN)

[4] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) / Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v Miyu Kato (JPN) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)

Court 5

From 11am

Sebastian Baez (ARG) v Nuno Borges (POR)

[WC] Liam Broady / Jonny O’Mara (GBR) v [WC] Julian Cash / Luke Johnson (GBR)

Brandon Nakashima (USA) v [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

[4] Hugo Nys (MON) / Jan Zielinski (POL) v Albano Olivetti (FRA) / David Vega Hernandez (ESP)

