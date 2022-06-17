The tournament on the south coast is an esteemed warm-up tournament ahead of The Championships, particularly for the women's singles event which offers double the ranking points as the men's.

The Eastbourne International is the last chance for players to soak up grass court tennis action prior to Wimbledon.

Eastbourne is a designated WTA 500 event, meaning the standard of players will be higher than the men who will be scattered across a few tournaments around the world.

Five of the top 10 players in the WTA rankings will feature in this year's tournament. The top seed will be Paula Badosa, while rising star Coco Gauff will be joined by a cluster of Grand Slam winners and Brit Harriet Dart outside of the seeded places.

In the men's tournament, British No.1 Cam Norrie will be the top seed, joined by Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman among other well-known names.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Eastbourne International 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Eastbourne International 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Sunday 19th June 2022.

The tournament will draw to a close with the final on Saturday 25th June 2022.

How to watch and live stream Eastbourne International 2022 in the UK

Both the men's and women's singles events will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around. Some of the women's tournament will also be shown on BBC iPlayer, though broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Eastbourne International 2022 schedule

WTA Women's Singles (500)

Round of 64: Sunday 19th – Monday 20th June

Round of 32: Monday 20th – Tuesday 21st June

Round of 16: Wednesday 22nd June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 23rd June

Semi-finals: Friday 24th June

Final: Saturday 25th June

ATP Men's Singles (250)

Round of 32: Monday 20th – Tuesday 21st June

Round of 16: Wednesday 22nd June

Quarter-finals: Thursday 23rd June

Semi-finals: Friday 24th June

Final: Saturday 25th June

Where is the Eastbourne International 2022 held?

The tournament is held at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne, on the south coast of the UK.

The historic tournament has enjoyed 47 editions of the women's tournament while 11 editions of the men's tournament have been played.

