How to watch Davis Cup 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide to how to watch the Davis Cup 2021 tennis finals, including schedule, final date, TV and live stream details.
The 2021 Davis Cup Finals has arrived with 18 of the finest tennis nations in the world competing for the iconic trophy over 10 days of intense action.
The tournament was postponed in 2020 due to COVID pandemic restrictions, but at long last, it will return with Spain hoping to defend their crown.
If the reigning champions are to conquer the world once again, they’ll be forced to do so without talisman Rafael Nadal spearheading their charge as he misses out through injury.
Great Britain – who were defeated semi-finalists in the last edition of the tournament – boast a strong line-up with Cam Norrie and Dan Evans both enjoying a superb 2021 to launch themselves into No.12 and No.25 in the ATP Rankings respectively.
They also boast a strong doubles duo in the shape of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, and the team is rounded off by Liam Broady with Andy Murray not selected to compete.
For those who are new to the Davis Cup, imagine a ‘World Cup of tennis’, where nations field their finest players to take part in a series of matches that all add up to points for their team.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Davis Cup 2021 tennis tournament including how to watch it, teams, the format and more.
When is the Davis Cup 2021?
The tournament begins on Thursday 25th November 2021 and runs until Sunday 5th December 2021.
Is Davis Cup on TV?
Yes! You can tune in to watch the Davis Cup live on Eurosport 1 in the UK, meaning you can flick on your TV and soak it all up without needing to stream.
Most ATP Tour events are shown live on Amazon Prime Video, but Eurosport boast the rights for this very special event.
How to watch and live stream Davis Cup in the UK
As well as Eurosport 1 on TV, you can tune into Eurosport Player to watch all the action on across a range of devices.
You can also watch Eurosport coverage through Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Davis Cup 2021 schedule
The tournament is a unique event that does not count towards ATP rankings, but does come with generous prize money offerings and a fresh ‘national team’ style of tennis. It’s named after former US tennis player and founder Dwight F. Davis.
- 25th November – 28th November: Round robin group stage – 18 teams (six groups of three)
- 29th November – 2nd December: Quarter-finals – eight teams (six group winners and two best runners-up)
- 3rd December – 4th December: Semi-finals – four teams
- 5th December: Final – two teams
Check out the full Davis Cup 2021 schedule for our daily updated Order of Play.
Davis Cup 2021 format
A total of 18 teams will enter the finals. They will be divided into six groups containing three teams in each.
Each nation will play each other across three matches (two singles, one doubles). The team in each group with the best record from their six matches in total will progress to the next stage, along with the two best runners up based on percentage of sets won.
The last eight nations will then be pitted against one another in ‘best of three’ matches. If either team wins both singles matches in the knockout stages, they will triumph 2-0 and the doubles match won’t be played.
This continues until a champion is crowned!
Davis Cup 2021 team nominations
Australia
Alex de Minaur
John Millman
Alexei Popyrin
Alex Bolt
John Peers
Captain: Lleyton Hewitt
Austria
Dennis Novak
Jurij Rodionov
Gerald Melzer
Oliver Marach
Philipp Oswald
Captain: Stefan Koubek
Canada
Vasek Pospisil
Brayden Schnur
Steven Diez
Peter Polansky
Captain: Frank Dancevic
Colombia
Daniel Elahi Galán
Nicolás Mejía
Cristian Rodríguez
Juan Sebastián Cabal
Robert Farah
Captain: Alejandro Falla
Croatia
Marin Čilić
Borna Ćorić
Borna Gojo
Mate Pavić
Nikola Mektić
Captain: Vedran Martić
Czech Republic
Jiří Veselý
Jiří Lehečka
Zdeněk Kolář
Tomáš Macháč
Captain: Jaroslav Navrátil
Ecuador
Emilio Gómez
Roberto Quiroz
Diego Hidalgo
Gonzalo Escobar
Cayetano March
Captain: Raúl Viver
France
Arthur Rinderknech
Adrian Mannarino
Richard Gasquet
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Nicolas Mahut
Captain: Sébastien Grosjean
Germany
Jan-Lennard Struff
Dominik Koepfer
Peter Gojowczyk
Kevin Krawietz
Tim Pütz
Captain: Michael Kohlmann
Great Britain
Cameron Norrie
Dan Evans
Liam Broady
Joe Salisbury
Neal Skupski
Captain: Leon Smith
Hungary
Márton Fucsovics
Attila Balázs
Zsombor Piros
Fábián Marozsán
Máté Valkusz
Captain: Gábor Köves
Italy
Jannik Sinner
Lorenzo Sonego
Fabio Fognini
Lorenzo Musetti
Simone Bolelli
Captain: Filippo Volandri
Kazakhstan
Alexander Bublik
Mikhail Kukushkin
Dmitry Popko
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
Andrey Golubev
Captain: Yuri Schukin
Russian Tennis Federation
Daniil Medvedev
Andrey Rublev
Aslan Karatsev
Karen Khachanov
Evgeny Donskoy
Captain: Shamil Tarpishchev
Serbia
Novak Djokovic
Dušan Lajović
Filip Krajinović
Miomir Kecmanović
Nikola Ćaćić
Captain: Viktor Troicki
Spain
Roberto Bautista Agut
Pablo Carreño Busta
Carlos Alcaraz
Feliciano López
Marcel Granollers
Captain: Sergi Bruguera
Sweden
Mikael Ymer
Elias Ymer
Jonathan Mridha
André Göransson
Robert Lindstedt
Captain: Robin Söderling
United States
John Isner
Reilly Opelka
Frances Tiafoe
Jack Sock
Rajeev Ram
Captain: Mardy Fish
Where is the Davis Cup 2021 held?
The tournament will be staged in three different countries: Austria, Spain and Italy.
Matches will be played on hard indoor courts. The three venues are:
- Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria
- Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain
- Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy
