How to watch Davis Cup 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals has arrived with 18 of the finest tennis nations in the world competing for the iconic trophy over 10 days of intense action.

The tournament was postponed in 2020 due to COVID pandemic restrictions, but at long last, it will return with Spain hoping to defend their crown.

If the reigning champions are to conquer the world once again, they’ll be forced to do so without talisman Rafael Nadal spearheading their charge as he misses out through injury.

Great Britain – who were defeated semi-finalists in the last edition of the tournament – boast a strong line-up with Cam Norrie and Dan Evans both enjoying a superb 2021 to launch themselves into No.12 and No.25 in the ATP Rankings respectively.

They also boast a strong doubles duo in the shape of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, and the team is rounded off by Liam Broady with Andy Murray not selected to compete.

For those who are new to the Davis Cup, imagine a ‘World Cup of tennis’, where nations field their finest players to take part in a series of matches that all add up to points for their team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Davis Cup 2021 tennis tournament including how to watch it, teams, the format and more.

When is the Davis Cup 2021?

The tournament begins on Thursday 25th November 2021 and runs until Sunday 5th December 2021.

Is Davis Cup on TV?

Yes! You can tune in to watch the Davis Cup live on Eurosport 1 in the UK, meaning you can flick on your TV and soak it all up without needing to stream.

Most ATP Tour events are shown live on Amazon Prime Video, but Eurosport boast the rights for this very special event.

How to watch and live stream Davis Cup in the UK

As well as Eurosport 1 on TV, you can tune into Eurosport Player to watch all the action on across a range of devices.

You can also watch Eurosport coverage through Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Davis Cup 2021 schedule

The tournament is a unique event that does not count towards ATP rankings, but does come with generous prize money offerings and a fresh ‘national team’ style of tennis. It’s named after former US tennis player and founder Dwight F. Davis.

25th November – 28th November: Round robin group stage – 18 teams (six groups of three)

29th November – 2nd December: Quarter-finals – eight teams (six group winners and two best runners-up)

3rd December – 4th December: Semi-finals – four teams

5th December: Final – two teams

Check out the full Davis Cup 2021 schedule for our daily updated Order of Play.

Davis Cup 2021 format

A total of 18 teams will enter the finals. They will be divided into six groups containing three teams in each.

Each nation will play each other across three matches (two singles, one doubles). The team in each group with the best record from their six matches in total will progress to the next stage, along with the two best runners up based on percentage of sets won.

The last eight nations will then be pitted against one another in ‘best of three’ matches. If either team wins both singles matches in the knockout stages, they will triumph 2-0 and the doubles match won’t be played.

This continues until a champion is crowned!

Davis Cup 2021 team nominations

Australia

Alex de Minaur

John Millman

Alexei Popyrin

Alex Bolt

John Peers

Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

Austria

Dennis Novak

Jurij Rodionov

Gerald Melzer

Oliver Marach

Philipp Oswald

Captain: Stefan Koubek

Canada

Vasek Pospisil

Brayden Schnur

Steven Diez

Peter Polansky

Captain: Frank Dancevic

Colombia

Daniel Elahi Galán

Nicolás Mejía

Cristian Rodríguez

Juan Sebastián Cabal

Robert Farah

Captain: Alejandro Falla

Croatia

Marin Čilić

Borna Ćorić

Borna Gojo

Mate Pavić

Nikola Mektić

Captain: Vedran Martić

Czech Republic

Jiří Veselý

Jiří Lehečka

Zdeněk Kolář

Tomáš Macháč

Captain: Jaroslav Navrátil

Ecuador

Emilio Gómez

Roberto Quiroz

Diego Hidalgo

Gonzalo Escobar

Cayetano March

Captain: Raúl Viver

France

Arthur Rinderknech

Adrian Mannarino

Richard Gasquet

Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Nicolas Mahut

Captain: Sébastien Grosjean

Germany

Jan-Lennard Struff

Dominik Koepfer

Peter Gojowczyk

Kevin Krawietz

Tim Pütz

Captain: Michael Kohlmann

Great Britain

Cameron Norrie

Dan Evans

Liam Broady

Joe Salisbury

Neal Skupski

Captain: Leon Smith

Hungary

Márton Fucsovics

Attila Balázs

Zsombor Piros

Fábián Marozsán

Máté Valkusz

Captain: Gábor Köves

Italy

Jannik Sinner

Lorenzo Sonego

Fabio Fognini

Lorenzo Musetti

Simone Bolelli

Captain: Filippo Volandri

Kazakhstan

Alexander Bublik

Mikhail Kukushkin

Dmitry Popko

Aleksandr Nedovyesov

Andrey Golubev

Captain: Yuri Schukin

Russian Tennis Federation

Daniil Medvedev

Andrey Rublev

Aslan Karatsev

Karen Khachanov

Evgeny Donskoy

Captain: Shamil Tarpishchev

Serbia

Novak Djokovic

Dušan Lajović

Filip Krajinović

Miomir Kecmanović

Nikola Ćaćić

Captain: Viktor Troicki

Spain

Roberto Bautista Agut

Pablo Carreño Busta

Carlos Alcaraz

Feliciano López

Marcel Granollers

Captain: Sergi Bruguera

Sweden

Mikael Ymer

Elias Ymer

Jonathan Mridha

André Göransson

Robert Lindstedt

Captain: Robin Söderling

United States

John Isner

Reilly Opelka

Frances Tiafoe

Jack Sock

Rajeev Ram

Captain: Mardy Fish

Where is the Davis Cup 2021 held?

The tournament will be staged in three different countries: Austria, Spain and Italy.

Matches will be played on hard indoor courts. The three venues are:

Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria

Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain

Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

